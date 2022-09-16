Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022

Real Sociedad and Espanyol will lock horns at the Estadio Anoeta in round six of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The Txuriurdin head into the weekend off a fine UEFA Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia and will look to keep that run going.

Sociedad made it two wins from two in Group E of the continental competition by seeing off Omonia Nicosia 2-1 on Thursday.

They have now returned to La Liga, where they are on a two-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible six. With seven points from five games, Sociedad are 11th in the standings, three points and four places above Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Espanyol were sent crashing down to earth last time out when they lost 3-2 against ten-man Sevilla.

Before that, they had picked up their first win of the season - snapping their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. Espanyol head into the weekend on a run of just one win in their last 11 away La Liga games, losing six and drawing four since the turn of the year.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the two teams, Sociedad boasts a superior record in this fixture.

Espanyol have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Sociedad have won their last four home games against Espanyol, while they are unbeaten in their last six since a 3-2 loss in 2015.

Espanyol head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last eight games across competitions, losing five and drawing two.

Sociedad are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, with their loss against Getafe being the only exception.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction

Sociedad head into the weekend as firm favourites to come away with all three points, as they face an Espanyol side that have managed just one league win since April. Sociedad should make use of their home advantage to grind out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad

Tip 2: First to score - Sociedad (Espanyol have conceded first in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

