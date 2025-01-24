Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Barcelona to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Real slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 13 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four matches against Getafe in La Liga and could achieve a streak of five such results on the trot for the first time in the history of the competition.

After a run of four defeats in five matches at home against Getafe in La Liga, Real Sociedad have remained unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition and have won their last two such games.

Real Sociedad have lost two of their last three matches in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 11 league games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction

Real Sociedad are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will look to end their poor run in this fixture. La Real were thoroughly outplayed by Lazio in the Europa League and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Getafe showed signs of promise against Barcelona and will need to pull off a similar defensive performance on Sunday. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

