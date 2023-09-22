Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Sociedad and Getafe go head-to-head at Reale Arena on Sunday.

The hosts head into the weekend fresh off the back of picking up an impressive draw against Inter Milan in their Champions League opener and will look to build on that result.

Real Sociedad kicked off their Champions League campaign on a positive note as they held last season’s runners-up Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in their Group D opener on Wednesday.

With that result, Imanol Alguacil’s men have now gone unbeaten in 14 straight home matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and seven draws since February’s 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Sociedad now turn their attention to La Liga, where they have won just one of their opening four matches while losing once and claiming three draws so far.

Getafe continued their impressive run of results on home turf as they picked up a 3-2 victory over Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez last Sunday.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side have now won their last two home matches, with a slender 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 2 being the exception.

With seven points from five matches, Getafe are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, one point and two places above Sunday’s hosts.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, Getafe boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Sociedad have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Alguacil’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Geta Azulones, picking up three wins and two draws since October 2020.

Getafe are winless in all but one of their 15 competitive away matches this year, losing 10 and picking up five wins in that time.

Real Sociedad have won just one of their six matches across all competitions this season while losing once and picking up four draws.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction

While Getafe have been impressive at home, where they have picked up seven points from a possible nine, they have struggled to grind out results away from home. Real Sociedad have made their home turf a fortress this season and we fancy them claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Real Sociedad have failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last seven meetings between the teams)