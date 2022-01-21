Real Sociedad vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga returns this weekend and will see Real Sociedad host Getafe at the Reale Arena on Sunday evening.

Real Sociedad are looking to return to top form on their league duties after enduring a poor run in La Liga over the past month. After losing all their league fixtures in December, the hosts are unbeaten in their two league outings this year with the most recent being a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo earlier this month.

The Whites and Blues sit fifth in the La Liga table with 33 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to continue the good run they have started this year on Sunday.

Getafe are in good form at the moment with three wins in their last four games, beating teams all above them in the league table, most notably Real Madrid. They beat Granada 4-2 in their last game, with January signing Borja Mayoral scoring just three minutes into his debut.

Azulones sit 16th in the league with 21 points from 21 games. They are four points away from the drop zone and will now be looking to widen that gap at the weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Real Sociedad and Getafe. The hosts have won just seven of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a La Liga clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Real Sociedad Form Guide (La Liga): W-D-L-L-L

Getafe Form Guide (La Liga): W-L-W-W-D

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Team News

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Ander Barrenetxea and Nacho Monreal are all injured and will not play this weekend. Mikel Merino has been suspended after amassing five yellow cards over the course of the season.

Martin Zubimendi and Alexander Isak are doubts for the game.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal

Doubtful: Martin Zubimendi, Alexander Isak

Suspended: Mikel Merino

Getafe

Jose Macias and Sabit Abdulai are out of the game due to injury. Vitolo is doubtful as he recovers from COVID-19. Sandro Ramirez and Enes Unal are both suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards and will be absent this weekend.

Injured: Jose Macias, Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Vitolo

Suspended: Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Adnan Januzaj, Ander Guevara, Rafinha Alcantara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Sorloth

Getafe Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Soria; Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Stefan Mitrovic, Jorge Cuenca, Mathias Olivera; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Borja Mayoral, Jaime Mata

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction

Real Sociedad are currently on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions with three wins on the bounce.

Getafe are also in good form at the moment with three wins in their last four games. They are however winless on the road in the league this season and could therefore see defeat at the weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Getafe

