Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Preview

Girona finished in 10th place in the La Liga standings last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Catalan side edged Lazio to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table last season and have been impressive in recent months. La Real edged Real Betis to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Girona and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their six matches against Girona in La Liga - they have a better record in this regard only against UD Salamanca in the competition.

Girona have not won any of their four matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga but managed to play out draws in four of these games.

Real Sociedad start their La Liga season with a home game for only the second time since the 2014-15 season - their only other such game during this period ended in a 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Girona have failed to win both their opening games in La Liga and could become only the second team to endure three such campaigns in a row.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to step up to the plate over the past year. La Real can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on another top-four finish this season.

Girona have shown flashes of their potential this year but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 4-1 Girona

Real Sociedad vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes