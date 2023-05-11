Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalan outfit edged Mallorca to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Real stunned Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Girona and have won three out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Girona have played out five matches without a victory against Real Sociedad in La Liga - they have worse records only against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost only one of their nine matches against Girona in all competitions since the turn of the century and have kept a total of five clean sheets.

After a run of three defeats away from home against teams from the Basque region in La Liga, Girona won their previous such match against Athletic Bilbao by a 3-2 margin.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form over the past month and are well on their way to cementing their place in the top four. Alexander Sorloth and Takefusa Kubo have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Girona have lived up to their billing this season and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Girona

Real Sociedad vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes