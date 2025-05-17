Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Real Sociedad will invite Girona to the Anoeta Stadium in a mid-table La Liga clash on Sunday. There is not much at stake for the visitors, who can no longer secure a top-10 finish. Sociedad have an outside chance of finishing eighth and earning a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last six league games. They suffered a second consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Girona have been a bit inconsistent recently, with two wins and two defeats in their last five games. After a 1-0 home loss to Villarreal last week, they registered a 1-0 home triumph over Real Valladolid on Tuesday. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani scored the match winner nine minutes after coming off the bench in the 80th minute.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 19 times in all competitions. Sociedad have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. The visitors have three wins and eight games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season had ended in draws and Sociedad registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Girona have won just one of their last eight La Liga away games. They have scored one goal apiece in six games in that period.

Real Sociedad have won just one of their last seven home games in all competitions and have failed to score in five games during that period.

The hosts are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Girona Prediction

Txuri-Urdin have failed to score in five of their last six league games and will look to return to goalscoring ways in their final match of the season. They have conceded eight goals in their last five league games and will look to improve upon that record.

Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, and Orri Óskarsson continue to be sidelined with injuries, while Arsen Zakharyan is back in contention to start here. Aihen Muñoz will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Blanquivermells have lost just one of their last four league games, with that loss registered at home against Villarreal last week. They have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six league games.

Donny van de Beek, Bryan Gil, Gabriel Misehouy, and Ricard Artero will miss this match due to injuries. Miguel Gutiérrez has an ankle strain and will need to undergo a late fitness test.

While Sociedad have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, considering the recent form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Girona

Real Sociedad vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

