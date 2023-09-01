Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Mallorca to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. La Real were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Las Palmas in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have an impressive recent record against Granada and have won 13 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's five victories.

Since the 2015-16 season, Real Sociedad have won eight of their 10 matches against Granada in La Liga - they have a better record only against Celta Vigo during this period.

After a run of 11 defeats in 14 matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions, Granada have managed to avoid defeat in four of their last nine games against La Real.

Granada have won only one of their last seven matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga but did manage to defeat Deportivo Alaves in their previous such game.

Granada have lost three of their last five matches in La Liga but defeated their previous game against Mallorca by a 3-2 scoreline.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season. Takefusa Kubo has stepped up for La Real this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Granada can pack a punch on their day but have struggled at the Anoeta in the recent past. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Granada

Real Sociedad vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes