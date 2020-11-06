Real Sociedad vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada make the long trip north to San Sebastian to take on league leaders Real Sociedad at the Anoeta in round nine of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The visitors could displace Sociedad from the top of the table with a win, as they are three points behind them in sixth place, having played one game fewer.

Real Sociedad went into their UEFA Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar in good form, having thrashed Celta Vigo 4-1 on the weekend at the Balaidos.

Sociedad laid seige to the Alkmaar goal for most of the game, finally breaching their defence in the 58th minute as Cristian Portu scored the only goal of a 1-0 victory.

As for Granada, they earned a creditable 1-1 draw against Levante with 10 men on the weekend.

A 2-0 win over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia followed in midweek UEFA Europa League action, with Yangel Herrera and Luis Suarez grabbing the goals in a dominant display.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad are usually the dominant side in this fixture, with six wins and two draws in the last 10 games. Granada have only won twice in that time period, one of which was a 3-2 away win at the Anoeta in July.

Prior to that defeat, Sociedad had a run of five consecutive wins over Granada, including a 2-1 away win in Andalusia last season.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Granada form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Real Sociedad vs Granada Team News

Real Sociedad

Midfielder Luca Sangalli and Igor Zubeldia joined Asier Illaramendi and Alex Sola in the infirmary, while Sociedad boss Imanol Aguacil has a further headache with Andoni Gorosable picking up a minor ankle injury.

Joseba Zaldua ought to replace him, with Modibo Sagnan also likely to be replaced by Aritz Elustondo at centre-back, as Sociedad revert to the lineup that defeated Celta Vigo.

Injuries: Asier Illaramendi, Alex Sola, Luca Sangalli, Igor Zubeldia

Doubtful: Andoni Gorosabel

Suspensions: None

Granada

Granada boss Diego Martinez has fresh coronavirus concerns with Jesus Vallejo and Antonio Puertas testing positive, while Roberto Soldado is also missing due to the virus. Maxime Gonalons is suspended after a picking up a direct red card against Levante.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz

Covid-19: Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez

Suspensions: Maxime Gonalons

Real Sociedad vs Granada Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (GK); Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Jon Guridi; Cristian Portu, Willian Jose, Ander Barrenetxea

Granada predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla; Luis Suarez, Angel Montoro, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction

Real Sociedad are generally quite tough to beat at the Anoeta, with only Valencia beating them there this season.

Granada are excellent on the road, although fatigue from their trip to Cyprus will surely be a factor. Willian Jose is in fine form for Sociedad and could get on the scoresheet in a closely-fought contest, with Real Sociedad snatching a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-0 Granada