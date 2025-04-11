Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. La Real defeated Las Palmas by a comprehensive 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 19 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 11 victories.

Mallorca have a poor away record this season and have won only one of their last nine matches away from home in all competitions.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League last month.

After an unbeaten run of six matches on the trot in La Liga, Mallorca have lost each of their last two games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot against Mallorca, Real Sociedad lost their previous such game by a 1-0 margin.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form in recent weeks and have been effective in the final third this month. Mikel Oyarzabal has managed to hit his stride for La Real and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

