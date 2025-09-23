Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Real Sociedad in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Preview
Mallorca are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have also made a poor start to their campaign. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 19 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.
- Real Sociedad have won 10 of their last 11 matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga in a run dating back to the 2004-05 season but did lose their most recent such game by a 2-0 margin in April this year.
- Mallorca have won their last two matches against Real Socieded in La Liga and could win three consecutive games against La Real for the first time in the history of the competition.
- Mallorca have not played out a draw in any of their 18 matches at the Estadio de Anoeta in La Liga - the highest number of such results by a single team at the venue.
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction
Real Sociedad have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. La Real have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks and cannot afford to slip up this week.
Mallorca have also failed to meet expectations this season but have troubled Real Sociedad in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Mallorca
Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes