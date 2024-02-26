Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024 

Real Sociedad entertain Mallorca at the Reale Arena in the second leg of an all-La Liga Copa del Rey semifinal on Tuesday (February 27).

The first leg in Mallorca last week ended in a goalless draw, leaving it all to play for in the second. In their La Liga meeting earlier this month, Sociedad prevailed 2-1 away.

Sociedad failed to build on that form, losing 3-1 at home to Villarreal in the league on Saturday. Substitute Mikel Merino reduced the deficit in the 86th minute, but Alexander Sorloth confirmed Villarreal's win in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 league draw with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Matija Nastasic bagged an 88th-minute equaliser as Mallorca drew for the fourth time in 2024.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 62 times, with Sociedad leading 30-20.

Sociedad are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the fixture, keeping nine clean sheets.

Sociedad are winless in six home games across competitions, not scoring four times.

Mallorca have one win in six games across competitions, not scoring thrice.

In four Copa del Rey meetings, Sociedad lead 2-1, keeping three clean sheets.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction

Sociedad have kept clean sheets in five of their six Copa del Rey games. They have seen a drop in form recently, with one win in seven games across competitions, with that coming against Mallorca in La Liga earlier this month.

They have won their last 12 home meetings against Mallorca, keeping nine straight clean sheets, and are strong favourites. Imanol Alguacil's selection headache worsened last week, as Ander Barrenetxea was subbed off with an injury in the previous game, while Mikel Oyarzabal remains a key absentee.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have four wins in 2024, including three in the Copa del Rey. Four of their five wins in the competition this season have come on their travels. Manager Javier Aguirre rested key players in the Alaves game on Saturday.

Both teams struggled in their recent outing, but considering Sociedad's dominance in the fixture and dominant home record, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sociedad 1-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 3.5 Yellow Cards - Over 3.5 Yellow Cards

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score or assist any time - Yes