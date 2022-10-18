Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Real Sociedad will host Mallorca at the Reale Arena on Wednesday (October 19) in La Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are pushing for the UEFA Champions League spots. They picked up a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo last time out. Asier Illarramendi opened the scoring at the half-hour mark with his first goal since 2018 before Igor Zubeldia netted the winner early after the restart. Sociedad are fifth in the standings with 19 points from nine games.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled since their return from the international break. They sit just outside the drop zone as they head into the second quarter of the season. The visitors were beaten 1-0 by Sevilla and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing after being the more dominant team in attack.

The visitors are 12th in the league table with nine points.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Sociedad and Mallorca. The hosts have won 15 of those games, while the visitors have won ten. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Sociedad have won their last five games in this fixture after losing three of their previous five.

The visitors are without a goal in five games in this fixture.

Only two of Sociedad's six league wins this season have come at home.

Mallorca have conceded ten goals in the league this season, the fewest in the bottom half of the La Liga table.

Los Txuri-Urdin have scored at least once in their six home games this season.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction

Sociedad are on an impressive seven-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have won their last four games at the Reale Arena and will fancy their chances here.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last six games. The hosts are in much better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Only one team has scored in the last seven games between the two teams.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

