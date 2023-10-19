Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

The action resumes in the Spanish La Liga as Real Sociedad and Mallorca go head-to-head at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Javier Aguirre’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last eight meetings since September 2012.

Real Sociedad were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Prior to that, Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s side were on a four-game winning streak, including an impressive 2-0 victory away to Salzburg in the Champions League on October 3.

Real Sociedad have picked up four wins, three draws and two losses from their nine La Liga matches this season to collect 15 points and sit sixth in the league table.

Mallorca, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the third game on the bounce as they played out a 1-1 draw with Valencia last time out.

Aguirre’s men have gone four straight matches without a win, picking up three points from a possible 12, and have managed just one league victory this season.

With eight points from nine matches, Mallorca are currently 15th in the La Liga table, level on points with Alaves, Villarreal and Sevilla.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 31 meetings between the sides.

Mallorca have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last eight games against Mallorca, picking up seven wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2012.

Aguirre’s men have failed to win eight of their last nine away games in the league, losing six and picking up two draws since April.

Sociedad are unbeaten in 14 consecutive La Liga home matches, claiming nine wins and five draws since February’s 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction

Off the back of their loss to Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad will be looking to find their feet this weekend. Barrenetxea’s men are currently on a dominant run against Mallorca and we are backing them to return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: First to score - Real Sociedad (The hosts have opened the scoring in the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes)