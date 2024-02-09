Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Mallorca in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 11 victories.

After a run of six defeats in 10 matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in each of their last 15 such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home in La Liga and have kept a total of six clean sheets in these games.

After a run of nine defeats in 13 matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga, Osasuna have lost only three of their last 15 such games in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in seven matches in La Liga, Osasuna have lost their last two matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on fighting for a place in the top four. The likes of Brais Mendez and Andre Silva have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andre Silva to score - Yes