Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2025

The Copa del Rey is back in action with another round of knockout matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Osasuna in an important quarterfinal fixture at the Estadio de Anoeta on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Real Sociedad to a narrow 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. La Real have flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 24 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's 15 victories.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League last week.

Osasuna have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Espanyol in a La Liga match in December last year.

Osasuna have won each of their last four matches against Real Sociedad in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in a La Liga encounter in January last year.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have shown glimpses of their ability this season and got the better of Real Sociedad in La Liga over the weekend. Ante Budimir scored an impressive brace on the day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Real Sociedad have struggled this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. Osasuna are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 0-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to keep a clean sheet - Yes

