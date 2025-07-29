Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Real Sociedad will be up against Osasuna at the Campo José Luis Orbegozo on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The sides will be looking to continue building match fitness and team chemistry as they prepare for the forthcoming new La Liga season.
Sociedad have had a busy preseason schedule so far, having already featured in games against French side Pau and Japanese top-flight teams V-Varen Nagasaki and, more recently, Yokohama FC. The Royals’ 11th place finish in La Liga last season marked the side's worst finish since the 2017-18 season. Newly hired manager Sergio Francisco will be desperate to get Sociedad back into Europe next season.
Osasuna, on the other hand, had one of their best seasons in the top flight in recent years as they finished 9th in the league and made it to the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Los Rojillos have, however, had an underwhelming preseason so far with a draw against Lorient and a 2-0 loss to Segunda Division side Huesca. They will be looking to put up a better performance this midweek.
Following Wednesday's game both sides will continue playing friendlies with Sociedad set to face Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, while Osasuna will play Mirandes.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 118 previous occasions going into this midweek's friendly. Sociedad have won 61 of those games, 24 have ended in draws, while Osasuna have won the remaining 33.
- Txuri-Urdin have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of their last 10 meetings with Osasuna.
- Gorritxoak won three of their four meetings with Sociedad last season.
- Sociedad had the joint-third worst offensive record in the just concluded La Liga season, scoring only 35 goals across 38 games.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into Wednesday's friendly but Txuri-Urdin will hope to put up a good performance and give opportunities to younger talents to get in minutes.
Gorritxoak will focus on getting their first win of the preseason campaign to improve team spirit as the new campaign approaches but may have to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of Osasuna’s last six games have all featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes