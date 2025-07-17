Real Sociedad vs Pau Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Real Sociedad will welcome Pau to Campo José Luis Orbegozo in a pre-season friendly on Friday. Sociedad will play for the first time in the pre-season, while the visitors will visit Spain for the second year in a row in the pre-season.

Ad

The hosts will play for the first time since May, when they concluded their La Liga 2024-25 campaign with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid. They had registered just one win in the pre-season friendlies last season and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have played two friendlies thus far. They got their pre-season underway with a 4-1 triumph over Aubagne and were held to a goalless draw by Toulouse last week.

Ad

Trending

Real Sociedad vs Pau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Sociedad have met French teams 16 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have registered just four wins in these games while suffering eight defeats. Notably, two of the four wins have been registered in friendly games.

The visitors met Spanish teams twice in the pre-season in 2024. They lost 4-1 to Real Valladolid in July and overcame the Real Sociedad B team in August.

The hosts had seen a drop in form in their final phase of the 2024-25 season, winning just one of their last eight games while suffering five defeats.

The visitors, meanwhile, had lost their last two games of the 2024-25 season.

Sociedad went winless in their last three pre-season friendlies in 2024, scoring two goals while conceding five times.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four friendlies. Notably, they have scored four goals apiece in three games in that period.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Pau Prediction

Txuri-Urdin will play for the first time in the pre-season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Notably, they had met a French opponent, Rennes, in the preseason in 2024 and fell to a 2-0 loss.

Les Maynats have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the pre-season thus far and will look to continue that form. They overcame the Sociedad B team in 2024, though that win was registered in France.

Ad

Txuri-Urdin will have the home advantage here and considering their better squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Pau

Real Sociedad vs Pau Bettting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More