Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Osasuna to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Real slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 12 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 10 victories.

After a run of three consecutive defeats against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last eight matches against the away side in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost two of their last five home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - twice as many defeats as they had suffered in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano have lost five of their last six away games against teams from the Basque region in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the nine games preceding this run.

Rayo Vallecano ended a winless run of eight matches in La Liga with their victory against Osasuna last week.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Sociedad have a good squad at their disposal but have occasionally flattered to deceive this season. La Real will be intent on a place in the UEFA Champions League and could secure their place in the top four in the coming weeks.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day and have managed to overcome their recent slump. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

