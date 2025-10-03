Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Real Sociedad will host Rayo Vallecano at the Reale Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to life under new head coach Sergio Francisco and seem to have carried over last season's struggles into the new campaign as they sit 18th in the table, just two points above last placed Girona.
They locked horns with reigning champions Barcelona last time out and lost 2-1, taking the lead in the first-half via an Alvaro Odriozola strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.
Rayo Vallecano have not fared any better than their weekend opponents in La Liga this season, most recently suffering a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Sevilla. However, they returned to winning ways on Thursday as they coasted to a 2-0 home victory over Shkendija in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League's league phase and will hope to replicate a similar showing on the domestic stage this week.
The visitors, who sit 16th in the table, are level on points (5) with their weekend opponents and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Sunday.
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 56 meetings between the two clubs. Sociedad have won 23 of those games while Vallecano have won 16 times.
- There have been 17 draws between the two clubs including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.
- The hosts have lost just one competitive game in this fixture since 2015.
- The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.
- Both sides have scored seven goals in the Spanish top-flight this season. Vallecano however have the better defensive record with 10 goals conceded compared to Sociedad's 11.
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction
Txuri-Urdin have lost four of their last five league games and have won just two of their last 15 in the competition. They, however, remain favorites heading into the weekend clash and will rely heavily on their home advantage to secure a result.
Los Franjirrojos will be looking to take confidence from their continental result on Thursday. They have however lost their last three away games and could succumb to a fourth this weekend.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)