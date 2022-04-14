Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Reale Arena on Friday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Andalusian giants defeated Cadiz by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an excellent start to their campaign. The Basque outfit edged Elche to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad and Real Betis are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 games apiece out of a total of 39 matches played between the two teams.

Real Sociedad have lost three of their last nine matches against Real Betis in La Liga and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga matches against Real Betis at the Reale Arena and could match their best-ever run against Real Betis in home games this weekend.

Real Betis have failed to win an away game against Real Sociedad in nearly 19 years, with their previous victory coming in 2003.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last six games in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

Real Betis have avoided defeat in their last four La Liga matches and could match their best run of games so far this season.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. The Andalusians can pack a punch on their day and will look to step up to the plate on Friday.

Real Sociedad have flattered to deceive this year but have managed to turn their campaign around this month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi