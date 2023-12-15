Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Real held Inter Milan to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rangers in the Europa League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad and Real Betis are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches apiece out of the 43 matches played between the two teams.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last five matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four such games.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and won their previous such game by a 2-0 margin in October 2022.

Real Betis and Real Sociedad have played out 0-0 stalemates in two of their last three matches in La Liga - as many goalless draws as they had played out in the 30 such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Sociedad have consistently punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their excellent run. La Real have a poor record against Real Betis and will need to make amends this weekend.

Real Betis can be a formidable force on their day and have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes