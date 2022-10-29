Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

Spanish football is back in action with another round of La Liga matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Anoeta on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Real suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an impressive start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit edged Ludogorets to a 1-0 victory in the Europa League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Real Sociedad are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 14 matches apiece out of the last 40 games played between the two teams.

After a run of three victories in four matches against Real Betis, Real Sociedad are winless in their last three La Liga games against the Andalusian side.

Real Sociedad have lost only five of their 48 home games against Real Betis in La Liga - they have lower home loss rates only against Real Valladolid and Real Zaragoza.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last five away La Liga games in the Basque country, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in 2021.

Real Sociedad saw their five-game winning run in La Liga come to an end against Real Valladolid and have not suffered consecutive defeats in the league since December 2021.

After winning five of their first six games in La Liga this season, Real Betis have won only one of their last five games in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form this season and have been bolstered by the return of a few key players in recent weeks. La Real will need to work hard to reclaim their top-four finish and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Betis are in need of a shot in the arm at the moment and are in the midst of a definitive slump. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes