Real Sociedad vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

A shaky Real Sociedad will be desperate to steady themselves as they host an in-form Real Betis at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday.

Real Sociedad's early season form seems to have fizzled out and after topping the table for a few weeks, Imanol Aguacil's side is languishing at sixth on the La Liga table currently with 30 points from 19 games.

They have just two wins in their last 14 outings across all competitions and could slip further down the table if they do not eke out all three points against Real Betis.

La Real have won just one of their last nine league games and will need to snap out of this slump as quickly as they can if they want to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

On the other hand, Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis have been in really good form of late and are undefeated in their last five matches. They have moved to eighth on the La Liga table and are just four points behind their Saturday opponents La Real.

If Real Betis can keep their good run of form going, they could soon find themselves fighting for a spot in Europe. A win away from home against Real Sociedad can greatly boost their spirits.

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Real Betis have met 35 times till date. Real Sociedad have won 14 of those encounters while Real Betis have walked away victorious 11 times. 10 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in October 2020 and Real Sociedad won 3-0 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Real Betis form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Team News

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have quite a few injury concerns. The likes of Jon Pacheco, Miguel Angel Moya, Luca Sangalli and David Silva are all injured. Adnan Januzaj is also out after suffering a left hamstring injury. Andoni Gorosabel is out with pharyngotonsillitis.

Aihen Munoz is suspended for Real Betis.

Injuries: Adnan Januzaj, Andoni Gorosabel, Jon Pacheco, Miguel Angel Moya, Luca Sangalli and David Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Aihen Munoz

Real Betis

Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa are both unavailable for Manuel Pellegrini's side. Marc Bartra and William Carvalho are both doubts for this game. Claudio Bravo is also a doubt after picking up a knock in training.

Injuries: Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Marc Bartra and William Carvalho

Suspensions: None

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal; Jon Guridi, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Diego Lainez, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis Prediction

Both teams have quite a few injury concerns. But Real Sociedad have really struggled of late and though they have the home advantage, we expect them to struggle against an in-form Real Betis side.

Match prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Betis