Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview
Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Mallorca to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Oviedo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 31 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.
- Real Sociedad have lost their last four matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three such games.
- Real Madrid have won 12 of their last 21 matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - more victories than any other team has achieved at the venue during this period.
- Real Madrid have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and could achieve a run of four consecutive games for the first time in their history.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction
Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes