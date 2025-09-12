Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Mallorca to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Oviedo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 31 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.

Real Sociedad have lost their last four matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three such games.

Real Madrid have won 12 of their last 21 matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - more victories than any other team has achieved at the venue during this period.

Real Madrid have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and could achieve a run of four consecutive games for the first time in their history.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More