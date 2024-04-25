Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. Los Blancos edged arch-rivals Barcelona to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 27 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last nine matches against Real Madrid in La Liga but did manage to win their previous home game against Los Blancos by a 2-0 margin in May 2023.

After a run of only victory in 11 matches at home against Real Madrid in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won two of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Madrid have won nine of their last 10 matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Real Sociedad last year.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season and are only three victories away from winning the La Liga title. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior have been exceptional this season and will look to make their mark on Saturday.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes