Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Reale Arena on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated Osasuna by a convincing 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. Los Blancos defeated Almeria by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 21 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's four victories.

Real Madrid have won only three of their last five matches in La Liga and have suffered damaging defeats at the hands of Villarreal and Girona during this period.

After a run of two defeats in three matches in La Liga, Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition and have conceded only one goal during this period.

Karim Benzema has scored 17 goals for Real Madrid in La Liga this season and is only two goals behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in the Pichichi trophy race.

Real Madrid have been the most prolific team in La Liga this season and have scored 69 goals in their 32 league games so far.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have shown flashes of their brilliance in La Liga but have been fairly inconsistent in the competition. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have been lethal for Los Blancos and will look to prove their mettle yet again this week.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-3 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

