Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Real Sociedad invite Real Valladolid to the Reale Arena in La Liga on Saturday. Sociedad have won 10 of 28 games and are 12th in the league table. Valladolid, meanwhile, have registered four wins and are at the bottom of the standings with 16 points.

Sociedad are winless in six games, losing four. They drew 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano in their previous league outing before the international break. Martín Zubimendi scored in the 20th minute for Sociedad before substitute Arkaitz Mariezkurrena equalised in the 80th minute.

Valladolid, meanwhile, are on a nine-game winless streak in La Liga, losing eight. They fell 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo in their previous outing. Marcos Alonso scored the only goal of the match from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 105 times across competitions. Sociedad lead 42-31.

Valladolid secured a double ]in the 2022-23 league campaign, winning 1-0 home and away wins. Their reverse fixture in September was a goalless draw.

Sociedad have three wins in their last five La Liga home games, losing two., faling to score twice and keeping two clean sheets.

Valladolid have the worst goalscoring and defensive record in La Liga this season, scoring 18 times and conceding 63 in 28 games.

Sociedad have failed to score in three of their last six games across competitions.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Sociedad are on a six-game winless run across competitions. They are winless in three home games, failing to score twice. They have failed to score in their last three league meetings against Valladolid.

Brais Mendez, Sheraldo Becker, Arsen Zakharyan and Jon Pacheco are sidelined with injuries for Sociedad. Luka Sucic trained with the team and faces a late fitness test, while all players involved in international duty are expected to be available.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have won one of 11 games in 2025, with that win coming at home in La Liga against Real Betis in January. They have lost their last eight away games across competitions, conceding 25 times.

Karl Hein was injured on international duty and is unlikely to start. Joseph Aidoo and Marcos André are doubtful, while Javi Sánchez is in contention to start.

Valladilid have struggled for form recently, and considering their poor away record, Sociedad should register a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

