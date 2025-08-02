Real Sociedad vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Real Sociedad and Stade Rennais continue their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign when they lock horns in a friendly at the Campo José Luis Orbegozo on Saturday. Both sides met in a pre-season clash last year, with the French Ligue 1 side picking up a 2-0 victory.

Real Sociedad turned in another solid team display last Wednesday when they secured a 4-1 win over fellow La Liga side Osasuna at the Campo José Luis Orbegozo.

With that result, Sergio Francisco’s men have picked up three wins from their four friendly matches, with a 1-0 defeat against Japanese side V-Varen Nagasaki on July 21 being the exception.

Sociedad will follow Saturday’s game with a clash against Premier League side Bournemouth on August 9, one week before kicking off the La Liga season against Valencia at the Mestalla.

On the other hand, Stade Rennais secured their first pre-season victory when they edged out fellow Ligue 1 outfit Nantes 3-2 last Saturday.

Before that, Habib Beye’s side kicked off their warm-up fixtures on July 10, when they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Stade Briochin, eight days before losing 3-2 against Stade Brestois.

Rennes will head into the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign looking to improve on their performance from last season, when they finished 12th in the table with 41 points from 33 matches.

Real Sociedad vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second encounter between the two teams, with Stade Rennais claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in a friendly back in August 2024.

Real Sociedad have picked up four wins from their most recent six games since May 18, while suffering defeats against Real Madrid and Nagasaki in that time.

Rennes have failed to win five of their last six away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since late April.

There have been fewer than five bookings in each of Real Sociedad’s last nine outings, a run stretching back to their 1-0 loss against Alaves on April 23, when nine cards were dished out.

Real Sociedad vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Real Sociedad have enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign so far and will be backing themselves against a Rennes side who have won just one of their three warm-up games.

While the full-time result remains somewhat unimportant, as both sides look to get their fitness up ahead of the new campaign, we fancy Francisco’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Stade Rennais

Real Sociedad vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Stade Rennais’ last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Rennes’ last five games)

