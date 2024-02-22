Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Villarreal lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Estadio de Anoeta on Friday.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Getafe and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real edged Mallorca to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 13 victories.

Real Sociedad have won three of their last four matches against Villarreal in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 20 such games preceding this run.

After a winless run of four matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Real Sociedad managed to win their previous game against the Yellow Submarines by a 1-0 margin in October 2022.

Villarreal are winless in their last four matches away from home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga - their second-longest such run in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last six matches played out on a Friday in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Sociedad have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to move up the league table. Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

Villarreal have been a shadow of their former selves this week and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Villarreal

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes