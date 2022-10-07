Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Real Sociedad will host Villarreal at the Estadio Anoeta in La Liga on Sunday (October 9), looking for their third consecutive league win.

After winning only twice in their opening five games, La Real have won their last two - a 2-0 defeat of Espanyol followed by a pulsating 5-3 win over Girona. The Basque country outfit are on a four-game winning run across competitions, winning 2-0 at Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are just a point below Sociedad in eighth, having accrued 12 from seven games, but their recent top-flight form has been underwhelming.

The Yellow Submarine are winless in their last three games, losing once. However, they showed flashes of their old self in a 5-0 drubbing of Austria Wien at home in the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek.

Unai Emery's side will look to build on this victory and get their stuttering league campaign back on track.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their 44 previous clashes, Villarreal have beaten Sociedad 19 times and lost on 11 occasions

Last season, the team playing away won on both occasions - Villarreal beat Sociedad 3-1 at the Anoeta before Sociedad exacted revenge with a 2-1 win at the El Madrigal.

La Real are looking to win consecutive games at Villarreal for just the second time, having done so in February and November 2002

The Yellow Submarine have won 10 of their 19 away games against Sociedad in La Liga, making Sociedad their favourite away team.

Sociedad have won only 15.8% of their home games against Villarreal, their lowest win percentage against any team in the Spanish top flight

Villarreal have lost just one game in the league this season

Villarreal have kept five clean sheets in the competition - only league leaders Barcelona (6) have registered more.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Sociedad are the form team right now, having won five of their last six games across competitions, including the last four.

Villarreal have recently been winning only in Europe, as their league form has been disappointing, so Thursday's European win could be a huge boost for them.

Both teams have tremendous attacking quality, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Villarreal

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes