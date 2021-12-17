Real Sociedad vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Villarreal on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Villarreal are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a difficult run of form this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. La Real suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against Real Betis in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won 18 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 10 victories against Villarreal and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-W

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Mikel Merino and Nacho Monreal are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Carlos Fernandez is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez

Doubtful: Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Juan Foyth, Boulaye Dia, and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection. Sergio Asenjo, Francis Coquelin, and Serge Aurier are struggling with their fitness, however, and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Asenjo, Francis Coquelin, Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Diego Rico, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth; Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Sociedad have suffered a disconcerting slump in recent weeks and have managed only one point from their last four league games. The Basque giants have impressive players in their ranks and will need to work hard to move towards a top-four finish.

Villarreal have also endured a poor campaign under Unai Emery but have shown improvement in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Villarreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi