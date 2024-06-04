Real Tomayapo vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2024

Real Tomayapo will entertain Internacional at Estadio IV Centenario on Wednesday. While the other groups have completed their fixtures, Group C still have two matchdays to honour.

The hosts have recorded just one point after playing five matches, which means they will be unable to progress. With one match to spare, Real Tomayapo can no longer cover the gap between them and first and second-placed teams Belgrano (12) and Delfín (8).

However, they will hope to finish the series brightly by winning their final game. The Bolivian side held Internacional to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at Estádio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre (Brazil). The visitors could be coming for their revenge.

Internacional have two matches in hand due to their tight schedule in the Brazilian Serie A. They sit third in Group C on five points, with six possible points up for grabs. The group’s top spot is now out of their reach, with Belgrano holding 12 points. However, they will battle Delfín (8 points) for the second spot. Internacional would finish second with 11 points if they win their remaining two matches. The first-placed team qualify automatically for the round of 16 while the second-placed finishers advance to the knockout round play-offs.

Real Tomayapo will enter this meeting on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions, conceding 11 goals against three scored.

Real Tomayapo vs Internacional Head-to-Head

Real Tomayapo and Internacional’s only meeting so far ended in a goalless draw.

Real Tomayapo form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Internacional form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Real Tomayapo vs Internacional News

Real Tomayapo

Midfielder Sergio Villamil is a doubt for this match after picking a knock in Real Tomayapo’s previous game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: Sergio Villamil.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Internacional

Winger Wanderson and forward Lucca are both sidelined with knee injuries while goalkeeper Ivan is healing from ligament injuries.

Injury: Wanderson. Lucca, Ivan.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Real Tomayapo vs Internacional Predicted Xls

Real Tomayapo (4-4-2): Alex Arancibia (GK), Leonardo Justiniano, Aldair Cantillo, Juan Rioja, Jaime Villamil, Santiago Cuiza, Agustin Alcaraz, Mijail Aviles, Matias Noble, Learndro Maygua, Agustin Graneros

Internacional (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet (GK), Robert Renan, Gabriel Mercado, Vitao, Hugo Mallo, Mauricio, Thiago Maia, Wesley, Bruno Henrique, Rafael Borre, Enner Valencia

Real Tomayapo vs Internacional Prediction

Real Tomayapo will likely face a different team from the one they held at home to a goalless draw. The hosts must be prepared to face a vengeful side.

Internacional need all three points to continue their push for the second spot. Any outcome short of a win would ruin their chances.

Internacional come into the match as the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Real Tomayapo 1-2 Internacional