Real Union vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022

Real Union will host Mallorca at the Estadio Gal in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (December 20).

The third-tier side stunned La Liga outfit Cadiz 3-2 in the first round to progress to the next stage. Union returned to the competition after a three-year absence and will look to better or surpass the Round of 16, their best record so far. Although they’re barely clinging to life in the Primera Federacion, they will fancy their chances in the cup competition.

Txuri-beltz, who have spent four seasons in La Liga, are yet to play against Mallorca. They embody the spirit of their owner, Unai Emery, according to local media. The former Arsenal manager is not their coach but assists as a technical consultant from time to time. The visitors are a good team, but Real Union are poised to give their best shot.

Mallorca reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals last season. It’s not their best record in the competition, though, having won it in 2002-03 and finishing runner-up twice. They reached the second round of this edition after edging past sixth-tier side Autol.

Los Piratas are enjoying an impressive run of form that has seen them win four of their last five games across competitions. Centre-forward Vedat Muriqi is third in the La Liga top scorer list with eight goals. He's yet to open his account in the Copa del Rey this season but could do so on Tuesday.

Real Union vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union have been victorious thrice in their last five home games, losing twice.

Union have scored seven goals in their last five games and conceded five times.

The hosts have participated in ten editions of Copa del Rey as opposed to 55 for Mallorca.

Mallorca have won four of their last five away games, scoring 14 goals and conceding three.

Union have won three of their last five games, losing two,while Mallorca have won four times and lost just once.

Form Guide: Real Union – L-W-W-W-L; Mallorca – L-W-W-W-W.

Real Union vs Mallorca Prediction

The hosts’ three-game winning streak was recently snapped by Barcelona B, who came out on top 2-1. Union could suffer a similar fate if they fail to live up to expectations on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, are out to extend their current purple patch against Union, as evidenced by their recent away record. Mallorca are expected to prevail due to their better form and quality.

Prediction: Union 1-2 Mallorca

Real Union vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mallorca

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real Union to score - Yes

