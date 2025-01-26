Real Valladolid 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe hattrick sees Los Blancos victorious 

Real Madrid comfortably defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hattrick, his first for the club. The Frenchman was the difference in the match and helped the side win with his brilliant performance.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the first half in the 30th minute after a one-two with Jude Bellingham freed him up to finish well. He doubled his tally and his side's lead in the second half after Rodrygo set him up in the 57th minute after an incisive counterattack. The World Cup winner wrapped up his hat trick in the first minute of added time after Jude Bellingham was fouled in the box to make it 3-0 and wrap up the scoring.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

The Belgian goalkeeper had a good game for Real Madrid. He made two saves to keep the clean sheet for his side

Raul Asencio- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender deputized at full-back against Real Valladolid and enjoyed a strong game for Los Blancos. He won 5/9 duels in a commanding display.

Antonio Rudiger- 7.5/10

The German defender had an impressive game for the visitors today. He completed 92% of his 79 passes and tested the opposition keeper from range in a solid display.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 8/10

The Frenchman was back in defense alongside Antonio Rudiger and helped secure a clean sheet for the visitors. He made six clearances and four interceptions in defense.

Francisco Garcia- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender had a fine game for the visitors that was underlined by his side keeping a clean sheet. He completed 96% of his 56 passes and made four recoveries.

Daniel Ceballos - 7.5/10

Dani Ceballos had another fine game for Los Blancos alongside Fede Valverde. He completed the most passes (108) on the pitch.

Federico Valverde- 7.5/10

The Uruguayan midfielder had a fine game for Real Madrid. He won all three duels he entered and completed 89% of his 55 passes.

Jude Bellingham- 8.5/10

The English star enjoyed a fabulous performance for the Spanish giants. His fingerprints were on two of the goals in Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick in another commanding performance from the Englishman.

Kylian Mbappe- 9.5/10

Kylian Mbappe had a fabulous game for Real Madrid that was highlighted by his Hat trick. He will hope to have more games like this in the future.

Rodrygo- 8/10

Rodrygo had a fine game for Los Blancos. He helped Kylian Mbappe on his way to a hat trick with a fine assist for his second goal.

Brahim Diaz- 9/10

Brahin Diaz had a fine game for Real Madrid. He was dangerous in the game, completing 91% of his 43 passes and creating two chances.

Real Madrid Substitutes

David Alaba- 6/10

The Austrian defender came on in the second half to help his side see out the victory with a decent 20-minute spell on the pitch.

Arda Guler - 6/10

The Turkish playmaker came on late in the second half and helped his side secure the win. He managed just 12 touches in his time on the pitch.

Luka Modric - 6/10

The veteran star came on for just over 20 minutes of football to help his side to victory over Real Valladolid. He completed 87% of his 31 passes.

Endrick - NA

The young Brazilian came on late and did not have enough time on the pitch to affect the game

Lorenzo Aguado- NA

The defender came on late in the game but did not have enough time to affect the game.

