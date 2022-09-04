Real Valladolid vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Real Valladolid will square off against Almeria at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in La Liga on Monday.

The hosts have just one point after three games, losing two and drawing one. They are coming off a 4-0 loss to Barcelona last weekend. Almeria, meanwhile, bounced back well from their 2-1 home defeat against Real Madrid in their campaign opener.

They beat Sevilla 2-1. After Oliver Torres had given Sevilla the lead in the 30th minute, Almeria showed resolve, and goals from Largie Ramazani and Umar Sadiq helped them take all three points.

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 25 times across competitions since 2003. Their head-to-head record is even in this period, with seven wins for either side and 11 games ending in draws.

Valladolid have a solid record at home against Almeria, suffering just one defeat (in 2005). Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Valladolid have ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the Segunda Division in April.

Real Valladolid form guide (all competitions): L-D-L

Almeria form guide (all competitions): W-D-L

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Team News

Real Valladolid

Shon Weissman and Gonzalo Plata trained with the squad and will likely start from the bench. Jawad El Yamiq returns from a one-game suspension and is in contention to start. There are no reported absentees.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Almeria

Iñigo Eguaras remains sidelined with ankle discomfort and is unlikely to start. Alex Centelles will serve the second and final game of his suspension picked up against Elche. New signing Gonzalo Melero will miss the game because of injury.

Injured: Inigo Eguaras, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Centelles

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Predicted XIs

Real Valladolid (4-1-4-1): Jordi Masip; Luis Perez Maqueda, Jawad El Yamiq, Joaquin Fernandez, Sergio Escudero; Monchu; Anuar, Alvaro Aguado, Ivan Sanchez, Toni Villa; Shon Weissman

Almeria (3-4-1-2): Fernando Martinez Rubio; Kaiky Fernandes, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic; Alejandro Pozo, Samu Costa, Curro Sanchez, Sergio Akieme; Lucas Robertone; Leo Baptistao, Largie Ramazani

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Prediction

The hosts have struggled on their return to the top flight, scoring just once in three games. They have also conceded eight goals in this period and might struggle here.

La Union sold striker Umar Sadiq on deadline day, and his absence might impact their performance. As Almeria are winless at Valladolid since 2005, that only adds to their woes. A goalless draw could ensue.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-0 Almeria

