Real Valladolid vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Valladolid will welcome Almeria to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla for a Segunda Division matchday 36 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Malaga last weekend. Shon Weissmann's second-half brace helped them claw back from being two goals down to leave with a point.

Almeria claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Ponferradina. Nigeria international Umar Sadiq set the ball rolling with his 16th goal of the season in the 16th minute while Inigo Eguaras stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring.

A lot rides on the outcome of this game, as both sides are within touching distance of the top spot. Just one point separates the two teams in the table, with Almeria occupying second spot with 66 points while Real Valladolid are in third place.

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Head-to-Head

The two sides are evenly split down the middle in their last 24 clashes with one another.

They each have seven wins apiece, while 10 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Almeria overcame a halftime deficit to claim a 3-1 home win.

Real Valladolid form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Almeria form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Team News

Real Valladolid

Jawad El Yamiq, Oscar Plano and Hugo Vallejo have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Jawad El Yamiq, Oscar Plano, Hugo Vallejo

Suspension: None

Almeria

Largie Ramazani, Ivan Martos, Chumi and Juanjo Nieto are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Largie Ramazani, Ivan Martos, Chumi, Juanjo Nieto

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho Martinez, Kiko, Joaquin Fernandez, Luis Perez; Alvaro Aguado, Roque Mesa, Monchu; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Cristo Gonzalez

Almeria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Martinez (GK); Cesar de la Hoz, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic; Alejandro Pozo, Lucas Robertone, Inigo Eguaras, Javi Robles, Sergio Rodriguez; Dyego Sousa, Franscisco Portillo

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Real Valladolid vs Almeria Prediction

There is little to choose between the two sides on paper, as they are almost evenly matched across the board. Their similar head-to-head record also highlights how closely-matched they are.

The high-stakes nature of the game means that it could be highly tactical, with neither side likely to go all out in attack. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Almeria

Edited by Peter P