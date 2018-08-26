Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.11K   //    26 Aug 2018, 04:29 IST

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

SCORE: Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona (Dembele 57')

Barcelona travelled to Real Valladolid in the second week of LaLiga after getting off to the perfect start against Deporvito Alaves on Matchday 1.

Ernesto Valverde decided to keep his faith in largely the same side, with players who came in during the transfer window only finding a place on the bench.

In a game that was devoid of glittering moments, played on a pitch of questionable quality, Barcelona managed to grab the lead early in the second half and then proceeded to hold off the home side for the rest of the game for all three points, and keep their 100% win record in the early stages of LaLiga 2018/19 intact.

Here are the Talking Points from a win that had a lot to do with VAR technology:

#5 Messi was far from his delightful best on a torrid pitch

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Messi failed to find the net for Barcelona

Lionel Messi was at his stupendous best in the home game against Alaves in Matchweek 1. However, he failed to find the magic he so generally does to land lethal blows on the opposition.

A brace - including a free-kick he rolled under the wall - against Deporvito was not followed up with the usual heroics that fans of Barcelona have become so accustomed to seeing.

A look at the pitch would've given you an indication as to why that was the case. The Jose Zorilla Stadium played host to the game, but the pitch was far from welcoming. The grass gave way at every possible moment and resembled a rugged rugby field rather than a football pitch.

There were heaps of grass gatherings - uprooted from the ground as players looked to find traction on the ground but failed miserably. Managers often ask their players to keep the ball on the ground, but this particular ground made it almost impossible to do so.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Real Valladolid Football Lionel Messi Ousmane Dembele
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past Real Valladolid
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Valladolid: Predicted Lineups, Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Valladolid: Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Match...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Alaves: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2 - 2 Real Madrid: El Clasico 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Barcelona's Predicted Lineup for Real Valladolid...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT GET EIB
2 - 0
 Getafe vs Eibar
FT LEG REA
2 - 2
 Leganés vs Real Sociedad
FT DEP REA
0 - 0
 Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
FT ATL RAY
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
FT REA BAR
0 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
Today ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
Tomorrow GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
Tomorrow LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us