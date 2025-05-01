Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Real Valladolid and Barcelona will trade tackles in a La Liga matchday 34 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Zorilla.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 5-1 thrashing they were handed away to Real Betis. Jesus Rodriguez put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute, but Chuki equalized in the 41st minute. Cucho Hernandez, Isco, Romain Perraud, and Abde Ezzalzouli scored after the break to help Los Verdiblancos claim all three points.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie in an all-time classic on Thursday.

Marcus Thuram scored the fastest semifinal goal in Champions League history when he broke the deadlock in the opening 30 seconds, and Denzel Dumfries doubled their lead in the 21st minute. Lamine Yamal, for this part, entered the record books when he halved the deficit three minutes later as the youngest scorer in a UCL semifinal, while Ferran Torres equalized in the 38th minute.

Dumfries made it a brace from corners to restore Inter's lead in the 64th minute. But Barca made an immediate comeback, with Yann Sommer scoring an unfortunate own goal less than a minute later after seeing Raphinha's howitzer from distance rebound off the bar.

The Blaugrana will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Mallorca.

Saturday's clash is a game between two sides at opposing ends of the table. Barca lead the way with 76 points to their name. Valladolid are bottom on 16 points.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have 66 wins from the last 99 head-to-head games. Real Valladolid were victorious 17 times, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Barcelona ran riot in a 7-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Valladolid are aiming to avoid losing eight successive league games for the first time in their history.

Barcelona are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the league (12 wins) - their longest run since the 15 they managed between December 2021 and April 2022 (11 wins).

Valladolid have conceded in the opening 30 minutes of five of their last six home league games.

Barcelona attempted 40 shots against Mallorca last time out - equalling the most shots attempted in a single La Liga game since 2003-04.

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Prediction

Real Valladolid's thrashing in the reverse fixture in the early weeks of the campaign was a precursor of what was to come. Blanquivioletas / Albivioletas are guaranteed to be playing second division football next season, making it three relegations from their last three top-flight campaigns.

Barcelona are seeking to become the first side in history to win a European treble for the third time. They expended a lot of energy in their clash with Inter Milan but will be aiming for maximum points here ahead of a marquee El Clasico that could decide La Liga's destination next week.

We are backing Hansi Flick's side to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-4 Barcelona

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

