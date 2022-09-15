Real Valladolid vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Real Valladolid and Cadiz will go head to head at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium in round six of the Spanish La Liga on Friday.

The visitors head into the weekend as the only team yet to pick up any points this season and will look to end their five-game losing streak.

Valladolid were sent crashing down to earth last weekend, as they suffered a 2-1 loss away to Girona.

Before that, they picked up their first win of the season, seeing off Almeria 1-0 to end their three-game losing streak. With four points from five games, Valladolid are 17th in the standings but could rise to 12th with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cadiz left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Barcelona.

They have lost all their five games this season, conceding 14 goals and failing to score any. Cadiz, who are languishing at the foot of the standings, head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last five away games in La Liga, losing three and picking up a draw since April.

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

With three wins from their last ten meetings, Cadiz boast a slight upper hand in this fixture. Valladolid have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while three games have ended all square.

Real Valladolid Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Team News

Real Valladolid

The hosts will be without the trio of Kike Perez, Luis Perez and Sergi Guardiola, who are recuperating from injury.

Injured: Kike Perez, Luis Perez, Sergi Guardiola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid C.F. @realvalladolid Solo 3 días para volver a alzar las bufandas en Zorrilla Solo 3 días para volver a alzar las bufandas en Zorrilla 🔥 https://t.co/TokF0Np74b

Cadiz

Cala, Anthony Lozano and Jon Ander Garrido have all been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Cala, Anthony Lozano, Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Predicted XIs

Real Valladolid (4-1-4-1): Sergio Asenjo; Ivan Fresneda, Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Roque Mesa; Gonzalo Plata, Kike Perez, Monchu, Anuar; Shon Weissman

Cadiz (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Joseba Zaldua, Luis Hernandez, Mamadou Mbaye, Alfonso Espino; San Emeterio, Alex Fernandez; Ivan Alejo, Ruben Sobrino, Brian Ocampo; Lucas Perez

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz have endured a horror start to the season, losing their first five games and also failing to find the back of the net. Valladolid, meanwhile, have won three of their last four home games and should scrape out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-0 Cadiz

