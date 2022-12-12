Real Valladolid vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2022

Real Valladolid and Clermont Foot will square off at the Pinatar Arena in a friendly on Tuesday (December 13).

The Ligue 1 side are winless in their last six games across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Valladolid, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Lille on Saturday. That followed a 2-0 loss to Athletic Club on December 6, which snapped their two-game winning streak come to an end.

The hosts will look to arrest their slump ahead of resuming their campaign in La Liga, where they're 12th in the standings with 17 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Clermont's struggles continued with a 4-2 defeat against Valencia last time out. Like Valladoli, they're also winless in their last six outings across competitions since a 2-1 win over AJ Auxerre on October 9.

Clermont are tenth in Ligue 1, picking up 19 points from 15 games.

Real Valladolid vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Valladolid and Clermont, who will both look to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Clermont are winless in six games, losing three and drawing as many.

Valladolid have lost three of their last four friendlies since September, with a 1-0 victory over Getafe on November 30 being the exception.

The Ligue 1 side have managed just one win in their last eight away games across competitions, losing four and drawing three since August.

Real Valladolid vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Valladolid and Clermont will both look to secure a pick-me-up ahead of their return to domestic action. However, they have struggled in recent weeks, so a draw could ensue at the Pinatar Arena.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Clermont Foot

Real Valladolid vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Valladolid’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Clermont's last nine outings.)

