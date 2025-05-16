Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Real Valladolid will host Deportivo Alaves at the José Zorilla on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The hosts have nothing to fight for, having been condemned to relegation weeks ago, but will be hoping to end their winless run and finish the season on a somewhat respectable note.
Valladolid suffered a 10th consecutive loss when they faced Girona on Tuesday through Christian Stuani’s late winner, making it 17 games without a win for Pucela. The hosts have lost 28 league games this season, putting them one defeat away from tying the league record for most losses in a season, and will be desperate to pick up points in their final two games of the season.
Deportivo Alaves are 22 points clear of the hosts but will be keen to pick up points this weekend to avoid falling into the relegation zone so late in the season. The visitors managed to get a narrow 1-0 win over Valencia during the week to put them four points above the drop zone and will be keen to get all three points on Sunday to confirm safety before the final matchday, although a point could also suffice.
Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 54 previous occasions going into Sunday’s meeting. Valladolid have won 25 of those games, eight have ended in draws, while Alaves have won the remaining 21.
- The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have won just two of their last ten meetings with Valladolid.
- Valladolid have by far the worst offensive and defensive records in the league, having only scored 26 goals and conceded 86 in 36 games.
- Alaves have scored 36 goals in 36 league games this season.
- Pucelanos are without a clean sheet in the second half of this La Liga campaign.
Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction
Valladolid are underdogs going into the weekend clash and will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.
Los Babazorros are in much better form than their opponents and only need to avoid complacency to get all three points and confirm top-flight football for next season.
Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Deportivo Alaves
Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Alaves to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts’ last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)