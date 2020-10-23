Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Two teams finding themselves mired in early-relegation trouble after a disappointing start to the season face off at the Jose Zorrilla as Real Valladolid host Deportivo Alaves this Sunday in a 'battle of minnows'.

Just a point separates the sides on the table as the hosts of the match are second from bottom after four games, whereas the Basque Country outfit is right above them in 18th place.

Valladolid are one of the only two teams left in the division yet to win a match, having drawn three times and lost on three occasions from the opening six games of the campaign.

Alaves, on the other hand, have beaten only Athletic Bilbao, but couldn't maintain the momentum and lost to Elche last weekend, their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Head-To-Head

In 24 games between the sides, Alaves have won on more occasions with 10 victories, however, Valladolid aren't too far behind with eight wins of their own.

Last season, the pair claimed a win apiece in the league, with both winning at their respective home grounds. Alaves beat Valladolid 3-0 at the Mendizorrotza, before losing 1-0 in their trip to the northwest province.

Real Valladolid Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Deportivo Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Besides the injured triumvirate of Javi Sanchez, Javi Moyano, and Kiko Olivas, Valladolid have no fresh casualties.

Injured: Javi Sanchez, Javi Moyano, and Kiko Olivas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alaves will continue to be without Pere Pons, who's out until December with a foot injury, while Florian Lejeune is an injury doubt after picking up a knock in the last game.

Injured: Pere Pons, and Florian Lejeune

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1): Roberto Jimenez; Kike Perez, Bruno Gonzalez, Jawad El Yamiq, Nacho Martinez; Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz; Waldo Rubio, Toni Villa, Oscar Plano; Sergi Guardiola.

Deportivo Alaves (3-4-1-2): Fernando Pacheco; Rafa Navarro, Rodrigo Ely, Victor Laguardia; Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Adrian Marin; Jota; Lucas Perez, Joselu.

Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

With both sides languishing in the bottom three, this has all the makings of a dour relegation scramble between two teams who look likely to go down.

There isn't much quality in this encounter, so a low-scoring draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Deportivo Alaves