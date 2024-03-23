Real Valladolid vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024

Eibar will be looking to move within one point of the top of the Segunda Division table when they visit the José Zorrilla Stadium to face Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Joseba Etxeberria’s men are currently third in the table, four points adrift of league leaders Leganes with 11 games to go before the 2023-24 campaign draws to a close.

Real Valladolid dropped out of the promotion playoff places last Sunday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Racing de Ferrol.

Paulo Pezzolano’s side have now lost two of their last three outings, with a 2-0 home victory over Real Zaragoza on March 9 sandwiched between the two defeats.

With 48 points from 31 matches, Real Valladolid are currently eighth in the Segunda Division table, one point behind sixth-placed Burgos in the final playoff spot.

Eibar, on the other hand, kept their title dreams alive last time out when they secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal B at the Municipal de Ipurua.

With 52 points from 31 matches, Etxeberria’s men are currently third in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed Espanyol and four points adrift of league leaders Leganes.

Eibar will be backing themselves to pick up where they left off against Villarreal B as they head into the weekend unbeaten in their four away games in 2024.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Valladolid and Eibar claiming six wins each in their previous 16 meetings.

Real Valladolid are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches, claiming three wins and four draws since mid-January.

Eibar are unbeaten in their four away games since the turn of the year, claiming two wins and two draws so far.

Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last four home matches, claiming three wins and one draw since December’s 1-0 defeat to Racing de Ferrol.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Prediction

The last five meetings between Valladolid and Eibar have produced a combined 15 goals and we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the José Zorrilla Stadium.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 2-2 Eibar

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of Valladolid’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the two sides)