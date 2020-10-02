Real Valladolid vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Real Valladolid face off with Eibar in Spanish football action at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Both of these sides are struggling in the league table right now, sitting in 18th and 19th position respectively. Both clubs will be aiming to pick up their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign in this weekend's encounter.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Both of these sides have been struggling since the commencement of the season in September. Valladolid have picked up only two points, claiming draws against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo alongside losses to Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Eibar, meanwhile, have lost their last three games in a row following an opening-day draw with Celta, and have only scored two goals thus far in the campaign.

Last season’s results between the two were even, with Valladolid winning 2-0 at home, but Eibar taking a 3-1 victory at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Real Valladolid form guide: D-L-D-L

Eibar form guide: D-L-L-L

🎙️ RUEDA DE PRENSA

💪 Pablo Hervías: El partido de ayer nos ha hecho más fuertes.

👉 https://t.co/QQ8GyVEb93#RealValladolid | #RealMadridRealValladolid — Real Valladolid C.F. (@realvalladolid) October 1, 2020

Advertisement

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Team News

Valladolid will be without defender Kiko Olivas, who remains sidelined with a ruptured knee ligament. Joaquin Fernandez and Javi Moyano are also unlikely to return from their injuries, while goalkeeper Jordi Masip is out due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Jordi Masip

Doubtful: Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Moyano

Suspended: None

Eibar will be unable to call upon defenders Jose Angel and Anaitz Arbilla, who are both out with serious muscle injuries that will require further recovery.

Injured: Jose Angel, Anaitz Arbilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez, Luis Perez, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Nacho, Pablo Hervias, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez, Raul Garcia, Sergi Guardiola, Oscar Plano

Advertisement

Eibar predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Dmitrovic, Rober Correa, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Kevin Rodrigues, Recio, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Pedro Leon, Kike Garcia, Takashi Inui

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Prediction

Both of these sides are looking for their first win of 2020-21 in this game, but it might be difficult for them. Neither side will want to lose, and so with both struggling for goals, it’s easy to imagine a low-scoring game. In such an even match, a draw seems like the most likely result.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Eibar