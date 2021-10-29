Real Valladolid vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Real Valladolid and Eibar square off at José Zorrilla Stadium on Sunday in the Segunda Division, as both sides look to continue their long-unbeaten run.

The Blanquivioletas are currently on their best run of the 2021-22 campaign so far, undefeated in their last six league clashes.

It has got them up to seventh in the league standings with 19 points from 12 games, but they remain five off their visitors.

Los Armeros have gone 10 games without a loss since going 1-0 down at home to Ponferradina more than two months ago.

They've looked in their best shape lately, winning four of their last five games, including each of their last three.

Just one point and position off leaders Almeria, whom they beat a couple of weeks ago, Eibar are aiming to make a quick return to La Liga.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Head-To-Head

Eibar have won only five of their previous 13 clashes with Real Valladolid, who've beaten them on a close four occasions.

However, their last encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Real Valladolid Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Team News

Real Valladolid

The Blanquivioletas have five players out injured - Ruben Alcaraz, Raúl Carnero, Sidi El Hacen, Hugo Vallejo and Pablo Hervias. None of them are expected to play a part on Sunday.

Injured: Ruben Alcaraz, Raúl Carnero, Sidi El Hacen, Hugo Vallejo, Pablo Hervias

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar

Los Armeros have Anaitz Arbilla, Fran Sol and Franchu sidelined for the match. Left-back Tono Garcia is suspended from the clash for the red card he received in their victory over Cartagena.

Injured: Anaitz Arbilla, Fran Sol, Franchu

Suspended: Tono Garcia

Unavailable: None

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Predicted XI

Real Valladolid (4-4-2): Roberto; Luis Pérez, Joaquin Fernandez, Jawad El Yamiq, Lucas Olaza; Gonzalo Plata, Roque Mesa, Álvaro Aguado, Óscar Plano; Sergio León, Shon Weissman.

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez; Álvaro Tejero, Esteban Burgos, Frederico Venâncio, Xabi Etxeita; Javi Muñoz, Sergio Álvarez; José Corpas, Edu Expósito, Quique Gonzalez; Gustavo Blanco Leschuk.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten in their last couple of games and are currently enjoying a good run of form.

Eibar look the more dangerous side here but Real Valladolid's stoic backline means it won't be easy to score against them.

A draw seems like the best possible outcome.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 Eibar

