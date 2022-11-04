Real Valladolid will host bottom dwellers Elche at the Jose Zorrilla in La Liga on Saturday (November 5), looking to bounce back from their latest defeat.

After a run of back-to-back wins, the Blanquivioletas were beaten 2-0 by Osasuna last weekend, which was their sixth defeat in 12 games this season. That kept them in 11th place in the standings with 14 points. Valladolid will look to push into the top ten with a win this weekend against their winless visitors.

Meanwhile, it's been a miserable campaign for Los Franjiverdes, who are rock bottom in the league table with just four points.

Manager Francisco was sacked last month, but that has done little to revive Elche's fortunes, as their struggles have continued under new boss Jorge Almiron.

The Argentine has overseen four games in charge, drawing 2-2 against Valencia and Espanyol.

Real Valladolid vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 24 meetings, Valladolid have won nine times, while Elche have triumphed on six occasions.

Their last two meetings in the 2020-21 La Liga season saw both games ending in draws — a 2-2 draw in Valladolid followed by a 1-1 stalemate at Elche.

After winning three of their first five games against Elche, Valladolid have won only one of their last 11 against them in the top flight.

Valladolid are unbeaten in their last ten home games across ompetitions against Elche since a 2-1 defeat in the second division in June 2005

Valladolid have won their last two home games in La Liga — 4-1 against Celta Vigo and 1-0 against Real Sociedad. They last won at least three in a row at home (4) in December 2008.

Elche have failed to win their last eight away games in the top flight, conceding at least twice in their last six — a first for them since October 2014.

Real Valladolid vs Elche Prediction

Elche have been the worst team in La Liga this season, scoring the fewest goals (8) and conceding the most (27) and have also failed to win.

Although Valladolid haven't covered themselves in glory either, their form is much better. The hosts should cruise past the bottom dwellers with ease.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 3-1 Elche

Real Valladolid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valladolid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

