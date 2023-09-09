Real Valladolid vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Real Valladolid will welcome Elche to the Estadio José Zorrilla in the Segunda Division on Sunday.

After recording a 2-0 win in their campaign opener, the hosts have suffered three defeats in a row while also failing to score in these outings. With just three points to their name, they are in 20th place in the league standings.

The visitors have fared a little better in the league thus far and after suffering defeats in their first two games of the season, they are unbeaten in their last two outings.

In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Real Racing Club. Nicolás Castro opened the scoring in the 30th minute but Juan Carlos Arana equalized for Racing in the second half.

Real Valladolid vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times in all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 16-13 lead in wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in La Liga last season, with the match at Valladolid ending in a 2-1 win for the hosts and the away game producing a 1-1 draw in March.

Valladolid are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, a run that stretches to 11 games in home meetings.

The visitors have just two wins in their last 13 meetings against the hosts.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games in the Segunda Division.

The visitors have suffered six defeats in their last eight away games in all competitions, recording just one win.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

Real Valladolid vs Elche Prediction

Blanquivioletas have seen a sudden drop in form recently, suffering three defeats in a row while also failing to score in these losses. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors, so that bodes well for them.

Los Franjiverdes have scored at least one goal in their last four away games at Valladolid and should be able to find the back of the net in this match. They have scored at least one goal in their last three league outings as well.

Though the hosts have dominated proceedings against southern rivals, considering their current form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Elche

Real Valladolid vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Elche to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Fidel Chaves to score or assist any time - Yes.