Real Valladolid vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Real Valladolid and Espanyol go head-to-head at the José Zorrilla Stadium in round 24 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to snap their three-game winless run and steer clear of the relegation zone.

Real Valladolid suffered another blow in their relegation battle as they lost 3-0 against Celta Vigo last Sunday.

Prior to that, Pacheta’s side saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on February 18, when they were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

With 24 points from 23 games, Valladolid are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Espanyol continued their rise to the top half of the table as they picked up a 2-1 home win over Mallorca last time out.

This followed a 1-0 victory against 10-man Elche on February 19 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 27 points from 23 matches, Diego Martinez’s side are currently 12th in the La Liga table, level on points with 13th-placed Celta Vigo.

Real Valladolid vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Espanyol boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Real Valladolid have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last nine La Liga home games against Espanyol, claiming four wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss in October 2011.

Martinez’s side are unbeaten in five of their last six away games in the league, picking up two wins and three draws since October.

Valladolid are currently winless in three consecutive games, picking up one point from a possible nine since their 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on February 5.

Real Valladolid vs Espanyol Prediction

Espanyol have hit their stride in recent weeks and look set to make a late charge for the European qualification places. Martinez’s men take on an out-of-sorts Real Valladolid side and we are tipping them to claim a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Espanyol

Real Valladolid vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Espanyol’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the teams)

