Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Real Valladolid in an important clash at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will want to win this game.
Real Valladolid vs Getafe Preview
Real Valladolid are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Getafe, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
Real Valladolid vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Valladolid have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 10 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.
- Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their nine matches at home against Getafe in La Liga - they have a longer such run only against Las Palmas in the history of the competition.
- Getafe are yet to win in their 11 matches away from home against Real Valladolid in La Liga - they have endured a longer such run only against Barcelona in the history of the competition.
- Getafe won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin in November last year and could complete a La Liga double over Real Valladolid for the first time in their history.
Real Valladolid vs Getafe Prediction
Getafe have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their season. The likes of Mauro Arambarri and Carles Perez can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.
Real Valladolid have struggled in the top flight this season and cannot afford another debacle on Sunday. Getafe are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Getafe
Real Valladolid vs Getafe Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Getafe to keep a clean sheet - Yes